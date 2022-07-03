Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 4,109 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 750.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.75 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

