Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

