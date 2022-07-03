Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.29. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.