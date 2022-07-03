Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,876 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $433.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.87. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

