Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1,103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,625 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 33,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS opened at $76.75 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

