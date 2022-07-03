Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $123.53 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.06. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.