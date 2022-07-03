Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $485.76 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $396.11 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.11. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

