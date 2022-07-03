Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 5,245 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $124.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

