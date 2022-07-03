Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average is $149.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

