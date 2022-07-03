Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6,917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,195,000 after acquiring an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $70,517,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

