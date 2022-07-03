CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 165 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $151.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

