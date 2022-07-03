CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 20,678 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma accounts for about 0.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of Royalty Pharma worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

RPRX stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.26. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,314,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $1,265,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,783,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,970 shares of company stock worth $18,554,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Royalty Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.