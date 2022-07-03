CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 227 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 146.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.92 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

