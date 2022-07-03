CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

