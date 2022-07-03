CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $9.55 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 389,102 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 570.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,108,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,492 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 257.7% in the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 151,477 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 109,127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 736,003 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.06 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

