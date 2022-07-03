Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

