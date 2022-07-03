Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $32.08 on Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $32.08 or 0.00168165 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $843,255.61 and $4,245.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005384 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00610815 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005303 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

