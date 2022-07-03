Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Shares of PLAY opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,922.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

