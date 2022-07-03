DeFine One Day Volume Tops $3.29 Million (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, DeFine has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFine has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00165410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00778352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00085674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016673 BTC.

DeFine Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using U.S. dollars.

