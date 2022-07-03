Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DCTH. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133 in the last 90 days. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

