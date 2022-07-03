Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DSWL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.11. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,506. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.1%.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

