Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $53.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CL King started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.57.

UNFI opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

