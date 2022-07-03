Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $67,608.27 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,194.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.23 or 0.05580863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00263950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00604109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00548362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00076914 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,135,933 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

