Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 3,218 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $225.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,832. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.43 and a 200 day moving average of $269.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

