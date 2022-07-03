Disciplined Investments LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,982,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

