Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,468. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

