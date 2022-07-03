Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.85. The company had a trading volume of 883,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,333. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $400.05 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.10 and its 200-day moving average is $472.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

