DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $61.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.26.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

