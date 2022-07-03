DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,124,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 518.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 128,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DSL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,598. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

