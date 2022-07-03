DuckDaoDime 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $68,746.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00009321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $68,746.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00165029 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00742473 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00086013 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016192 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.