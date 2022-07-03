Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $122.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $109.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

