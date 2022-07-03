Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,800 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the May 31st total of 380,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ETY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 168,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,731. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.