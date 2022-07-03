Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

