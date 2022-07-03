Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $556,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $681.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $748.37 and its 200 day moving average is $886.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

