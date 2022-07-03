Elite Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Okta comprises 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Okta by 47.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 9.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.81.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

