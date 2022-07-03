Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,280. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

