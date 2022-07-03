Elitium Price Tops $0.82 (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $22.79 million and approximately $197,983.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00004200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,444.15 or 1.00013710 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002626 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

