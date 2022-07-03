Elm Partners Management LLC Has $25.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $25,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.75. 4,512,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,780. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

