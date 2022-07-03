Elm Partners Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 258.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,413 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.59. 3,269,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,199. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.