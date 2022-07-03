Elm Partners Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 366.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,556. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

