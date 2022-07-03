Elm Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $327.53. The company had a trading volume of 497,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,500. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

