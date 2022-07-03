Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Down 45.4% in June

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the May 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EMBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

EMBK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.54. 4,717,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,328,549. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embark Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology during the first quarter worth $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology during the first quarter worth $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology during the first quarter worth $77,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

