Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $87.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.36. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

