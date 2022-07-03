Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emerson Radio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.83% of Emerson Radio worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,096. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.