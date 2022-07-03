Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of MSN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,096. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emerson Radio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.83% of Emerson Radio worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.