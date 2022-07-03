Empirical Finance LLC Buys 3,776 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $168.20 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.52. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.