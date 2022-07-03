Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

