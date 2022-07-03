Empirical Finance LLC Has $10.25 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

