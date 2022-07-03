Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 228,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,926,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $301.63 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $294.29 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.61 and its 200-day moving average is $372.93.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

