Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $485.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.85 and a 200 day moving average of $474.08.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Elevance Health Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.